Georgia adds antigen tests and ‘probable’ deaths to coronavirus dashboard

DPH had promised to post daily and cumulative probable cases in early October and then by the end of last month, but the agency encountered challenges with reporting the data daily, officials have said.

On Tuesday, DPH reported 1,738 net new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 369 antigen positive cases. To date, Georgia has reported 364,589 confirmed cases and 29,937 antigen positive cases.

On its website, DPH said probable COVID-19 deaths include people who died and had a positive antigen tests or had “compatible illness and known close contact to a case” and the person was reported to the state as deceased by health officials, a coroner or medical examiner. Other probable deaths include people whose cause of death was identified as COVID-19 on their death certificate or that there is evidence COVID-19 contributed to the person’s death.

The state also reported 30 net new confirmed deaths on Tuesday. So far, DPH has reported 8,029 confirmed deaths and 450 probable deaths attributed to COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if DPH might later reclassify probable deaths as confirmed via further investigation.