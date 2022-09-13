Atlanta nonprofit selected for Gilead health equity grant

“We know that inequities in health stem from larger structural inequities that are deeply embedded in our society, laws, economy and particularly our educational systems,” said Korab Zuka, president of the Gilead Foundation and vice president of public affairs at Gilead. “With assistance from leaders in education and health, we believe we’ve chosen a group of innovators in health equity who will make a meaningful impact on society.”

Tiffany West, director of Advancing Health and Black Equity for Gilead, said the grant will also emphasize building social connections for young people and improving their learning environments.

“Research shows that health inequities mirror educational inequities. We’re proud to invest in programs like Morehouse’s “My Brother’s Teacher”, which increases representation of Black male teachers in the classroom,” West explained. " We know that’s extremely important for both mentorship as well as education in the STEM fields.” STEM fields are science, technology, engineering and math.

Gilead said The Creating Possible Fund is one of the ways that The Gilead Foundation is working to gain health equity for all.

“We are hoping that this is an effort that brings all of us together, resulting in young people feeling valued for their promise and potential,” Burgess said.

