FDA expected to let more adults get 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

It’s unclear how various health agencies will react to the expected announcement. The Washington Post reported that Rochelle Walensky, director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to issue a statement after the FDA makes the policy official, informing Americans that second booster shots are available while stopping shy of explicitly recommending everyone eligible get the additional dose.

The Georgia Department of Public Health told the AJC it’ll wait for further instruction before figuring out how to administer second booster shots to more people. In a statement, the department said it’ll await recommendations from the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The number of Georgians who would become eligible for a second booster shot is a fairly limited group. According to the DPH, about 1.5 million Georgia residents who are 50 or older have gotten a third dose — roughly 41% of that population. This includes either third doses issued to immunocompromised people or booster doses.

In addition, people have to wait at least four months between receiving booster shots. Anyone who got their first booster dose after last November won’t be able to get their second dose immediately. More than half of the 22% of Georgians who received a third vaccine dose did so after Dec. 1, state data shows.

Given that fourth vaccine doses apply to a small portion of the population, it has some health experts questioning whether the focus on additional boosters is time well spent, especially when overall vaccine hesitancy remains high in some areas. Only 56% of Georgians are fully vaccinated.

“I’m more concerned about the people who haven’t been vaccinated and haven’t been boosted than trying to get a fourth shot to people,” del Rio said. “It’s unfortunate that we haven’t been able to get our vaccination rates higher because this really is the way to prevent us from having increased hospitalizations should we have another surge.”

Vaccine efficiency has been a rising question since breakthrough cases increased during the latter half of last year. With the BA.2 subvariant looming, health experts said it’s too soon to know how much extra protection a fourth COVID-19 shot gives against variants. However, health experts remain in agreement that vaccines are the best method available to protect people from severe illness or death.

As of March 19, the BA.2 variant comprises nearly 35% of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC. State-by-state data isn’t available yet for March, but the CDC found that BA.2 comprises about 22% of COVID-19 infections for eight southeastern states, including Georgia.

An Israeli study provided some optimistic results for second booster doses. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that an additional booster shot provided significant protection from death for adults between 60 and 100 years old. More than half a million adults participated in the 40-day study. Nearly 72% of the participants who died during that timeframe only had one booster.

Del Rio argues that additional boosters can only accomplish so much and act more as a stop-gap to combat waning vaccine efficiency.

“We need better vaccines. We need vaccines that are more likely to impact the current strains that are in circulation right now,” del Rio said, adding that he’s hoping new vaccines will be released by the fall. “Continuing to boost people is not feasible and is not the way to get out of this pandemic.”

On April 6, the FDA will hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the next steps for boosters and who should be eligible for additional doses.

“Now is the time to discuss the need for future boosters as we aim to move forward safely, with COVID-19 becoming a virus like others such as influenza that we prepare for, protect against, and treat,” Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a news release.