X
Dark Mode Toggle

Emory scientist Carlos del Rio to be interim dean of Medical School

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Emory University School of Medicine has named public health scientist Dr. Carlos del Rio as interim dean starting March 1. The current dean, Dr. Vikas Sukhatme, will step down at that time to return to return to the academic faculty, Emory said in a news release.

Del Rio studies the science of epidemics, and has done important research on HIV/AIDS. He advised Georgia officials and the public on COVID-19 during the pandemic. He has served in leadership positions for decades at Emory and at Grady Memorial Hospital, which Emory staffs with doctors.

Most recently del Rio was executive associate dean at the medical school at Grady Health System. He is co-director of the Emory Center for AIDS Research and is currently serving as president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Credit: Ariel Hart

Credit: Ariel Hart

Emory also recently named Dr. Ravi Thadhani as the university’s executive vice president for health affairs and executive director of the Woodruff Health Sciences Center.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brandon Sudge/For the AJC

Former Georgia Bulldogs Mann, Gaines realizing dream on UGA basketball staff3h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Is there a real chance Lamar Jackson becomes a Falcon?
5h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Resident files ethics complaint against Cobb commissioner
1h ago
The Latest

HHS says Americans already seeing benefits of new insulin price cap
Walmart, J&J partner to tackle Georgia’s Black maternal health crisis
New Georgia House Speaker: No Medicaid expansion to all poor for now
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
2h ago
AJC poll: Georgians oppose runoffs, back sports betting and abortion rights
Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top