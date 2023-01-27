Emory scientist Carlos del Rio to be interim dean of Medical School

Del Rio studies the science of epidemics, and has done important research on HIV/AIDS. He advised Georgia officials and the public on COVID-19 during the pandemic. He has served in leadership positions for decades at Emory and at Grady Memorial Hospital, which Emory staffs with doctors.

Most recently del Rio was executive associate dean at the medical school at Grady Health System. He is co-director of the Emory Center for AIDS Research and is currently serving as president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.