DPH reports decrease in new monkeypox cases

Throughout the outbreak, the state health department has worked with local health departments and community-based organizations to reach and vaccinate communities most impacted by monkeypox. The disease has mainly affected men who have sex with men, with 78% of cases being among Black men.

According to DPH, 1592 monkeypox cases have been documented in Georgia since May, with about 86% being in the metro Atlanta area. Additionally, nearly 60% of Georgia’s monkeypox patients are living with HIV and almost 50% have had an sexually transmitted infection within the last year, according to DPH. Efforts to prioritize these populations for vaccines are continuing.