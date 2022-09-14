ajc logo
X

DPH reports decrease in new monkeypox cases

FILE - A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe is set on the table at a vaccination clinic run by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday, Sept. 12. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe is set on the table at a vaccination clinic run by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday, Sept. 12. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

COVID-19
By Donovan J. Thomas
30 minutes ago
Health officials hope that this signals the beginning of the end of the outbreak.

The rate of new monkeypox cases in the state has been on a consistent decline over the last few weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. State health officials are “cautiously optimistic” that with the drop in new cases, the outbreak can be contained within a year with continued outreach aimed at heavily impacted populations.

Throughout the outbreak, the state health department has worked with local health departments and community-based organizations to reach and vaccinate communities most impacted by monkeypox. The disease has mainly affected men who have sex with men, with 78% of cases being among Black men.

According to DPH, 1592 monkeypox cases have been documented in Georgia since May, with about 86% being in the metro Atlanta area. Additionally, nearly 60% of Georgia’s monkeypox patients are living with HIV and almost 50% have had an sexually transmitted infection within the last year, according to DPH. Efforts to prioritize these populations for vaccines are continuing.

As of September 7, 22,320 first doses and 4,523 second doses of the Jynneos vaccine has been administered. On August 9, the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency use procedure which allowed for smaller doses of vaccines, which increased the number of vaccines available.

Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that the “results from a clinical study showed that the lower intradermal dose was immunologically non-inferior to the standard subcutaneous dose”.

Leading up to and during Atlanta Black Pride, federal, state and local health organizations teamed up for vaccination efforts after an additional supply of 5,550 vaccines was given to Georgia. According to DPH, from August 27 to September 5, 4212 people were vaccinated against monkeypox through these events.

The state health department is continuing to work with local health departments and community based organization to give first and second doses to individuals.

To make an appointment for monkeypox vaccination anywhere in the state, visit here.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Donovan Thomas on twitter

Donovan J. Thomas is a 2022 graduate of Howard University, where he studied journalism and Spanish, was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Hilltop and served as president of the sole student chapter of The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Kyle Wright pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright, Braves beat Giants and gain ground on Mets 4h ago
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island
19h ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
9h ago
Jack Wade Whitton Jr. was the latest Georgian arrested in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

Credit: FBI

Locust Grove man pleads guilty to assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
11h ago
Jack Wade Whitton Jr. was the latest Georgian arrested in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

Credit: FBI

Locust Grove man pleads guilty to assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
11h ago
Forsyth County Schools central office in Cumming, Ga. A principal in the district was captured on video using a racial slur in a conversation with a student about offensive language. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Forsyth County principal uses racial slur in video captured by student
12h ago
The Latest
What is Health Equity?

Atlanta nonprofit to share $20 million Gilead health equity grant
14h ago
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
Morehouse School of Medicine points to cost of mental health inequities
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
8h ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top