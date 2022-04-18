ajc logo
Does it matter if daily COVID-19 case numbers vanish? A case in point

A COVID-19 testing center.

A COVID-19 testing center.

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
DPH said weekly data show “a more complete picture”

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced last week that it will cease providing daily case counts for COVID-19 as of April 15. Instead, DPH will report case numbers once weekly, on Wednesdays.

DPH said it is making the change because weekly data show “a more complete picture,” because more unreported tests are being done at home, and because hospitalizations will provide a more reliable picture of trends. Hospitalizations tend to follow new cases by a few days or a week.

Here below is an example of daily data reports, which showed the beginning of the omicron spike in Georgia, in time for people to take precautions for Christmas gatherings.

2,714: New COVID-19 cases in Georgia, including both confirmed and probable, counted as a daily seven-day moving average on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

3,236: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

5,060: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 (next available day of data)

Source: Georgia DPH

EARLIER IN THE AJC: Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Robert Aaron Long faces the death penalty in the fatal shootings of four people last year at two Atlanta spas. He was already sentenced to life in prison for the Cherokee County spa shooting that killed four others. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Motions hearing scheduled Tuesday for admitted spa shooter

1h ago

