Does it matter if daily COVID-19 case numbers vanish? A case in point

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced last week that it will cease providing daily case counts for COVID-19 as of April 15. Instead, DPH will report case numbers once weekly, on Wednesdays.

DPH said it is making the change because weekly data show “a more complete picture,” because more unreported tests are being done at home, and because hospitalizations will provide a more reliable picture of trends. Hospitalizations tend to follow new cases by a few days or a week.