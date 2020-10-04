Decatur churches ring bells to remember those who died from COVID-19

Member of different religious faiths came together Sunday in Decatur to take part in a remembrance of coronavirus victims.
People began gathering at First Baptist Church of Decatur in the morning to be among those ringing hand bells as part of the event.
More than a dozen churches around Decatur planned to toll their bells 200 times beginning at noon, each ring to mark 1,000 people of the roughly 200,000 deaths in the United States attributed to COVID-19.
The Rev. David Jordan, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Decatur, said as word spread about Sunday’s event, he heard from other faith groups that wanted to come and stand on the church’s lawn, including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and representatives of the Baha’i tradition.
Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, singer Dionne Warwick hosted the National COVID-19 Remembrance. Hundreds of empty chairs representing the lives lost due to COVID-19, were placed at The Ellipse, the park outside of the south side of the White House.