Decatur churches to toll bells 200 times to honor U.S. lives lost to COVID

In cities like Charlotte and Philadelphia, churches have held similar remembrances.

Jordan said as word spread, he heard from other faith groups that want to come and stand on the church’s lawn, including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and representatives of the Baha’i tradition.

Those who come will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“I think people just need a way to express our collective grief and try to find some kind of unity in this time of divisiveness, anger and lack of respect we’re showing each other. This is an opportunity to provide some unity and to remember," said Jordan.

He said his church, which is located at 308 Clairmont Ave., will provide hand bells to people who come by that day.

Since the pandemic began to spread, services have been virtual at First Baptist Decatur, said Jordan, who said he prerecords his message.

He said neither the church — nor his family — has escaped COVID-19. He said several congregants have lost relatives, and his wife, a hospital chaplain, lost her uncle, a World War II veteran, to the pandemic.

In July, the church rang its bell 80 times to honor Congressman John Lewis. Lewis was 80 when he died after a battle with cancer.

Jordan said the church received phone calls and emails of support for the act.

He said people stopped and got out of their cars and stood with their hands over their hearts.

Many of the churches participating on Sunday worked together this summer as protests erupted around the nation to release a pastoral letter of “confession” for the church’s failure to address systemic racism in the city.