ajc logo
X

CVS Health aims to expand access to clinical trials in Georgia

COVID-19
By Donovan J. Thomas
10 minutes ago
The health care company is working with communities in Atlanta and Savannah to address low clinical trial participation from communities of color.

CVS Health has announced a collaborative effort to increase engagement from underrepresented communities in research studies throughout Georgia.

The company hopes that partnerships with community leaders and organizations will help to build trust and raise awareness within minority communities, while also addressing barriers to clinical trial participation such as child care, transportation and other social determinants of health.

Officials at CVS Health believe that having more people of color in studies will bring about better clinical trials results and help improve health for all.

According the CVS Health, 85% of the U.S. population lives within a 10-mile radius of a CVS pharmacy. Research sites within CVS Health’s clinical trial network are chosen based on how close they are to communities of color within metro areas.

“Diversity must be a journey that starts from within to recruit and educate people for their informed participation in clinical trials,” said Dr. Owen Merrick, chief medical officer for CVS Health’s Clinical Trial Services. Including a more diverse group of people in clinical trials, will increase the information used to make medications and treatments.

This is the latest addition to the growing state and nationwide effort to increase equity in health through the inclusion of a wider pool of participants in research.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Donovan Thomas on twitter

Donovan J. Thomas is a 2022 graduate of Howard University, where he studied journalism and Spanish, was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Hilltop and served as president of the sole student chapter of The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

In Georgia Senate debate, stakes are high 14h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Unidentified man found shot, killed in driveway of Buckhead home
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Kalani Norris leaves team
12h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar / AJC

Complaint seeks IRS audit of Warnock, church foundation
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar / AJC

Complaint seeks IRS audit of Warnock, church foundation
13h ago

Coaches discuss going from big-city programs to rural ones
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller

After a century of service, hospital enters final steps before closing
Atlanta Medical Center closure brings higher costs, risks for Grady
Morehouse School of Medicine gets grant to advance genomics research
Featured

Credit: AJC

In Georgia Senate debate, stakes are high
14h ago
AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top