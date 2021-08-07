COVID-19 survivors, families rally for more support

Three state lawmakers attended the rally, including Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, who told the crowd that elected officials have not adequately listened to disease survivors and family members.

“We need to stand up and do better,” she said.

Johns Creek resident Marjorie Roberts, who was treated for COVID-19 in March 2020, encouraged the crowd to wear masks, regardless of potential pushback or ridicule. Roberts described several health conditions, such as spots on her liver, since contracting the disease.

“COVID-19 has turned my body into something I don’t know,” she told the crowd.

Survivors were also encouraged to tell their stories about living through COVID-19. Marietta residents Ernie and Paola Schirmer did so. Ernie Schirmer said he was hospitalized 53 days and spent 31 days in a coma.

“For some reason, I’m still here and I think this is one of the reasons,” he said in an interview about speaking at these kinds of events.

Many attendees wore yellow, the color of COVID remembrance. Some wrote the names of lost loved ones on yellow heart-shaped paper with the hashtag “NotJustANumber.”

One group wore gray T-shirts. They were family members of Miriam Pabon, a Carroll County resident who died in January from COVID-19. Family members learned about Saturday’s event through Facebook. Her loved ones said they found strength and comfort from others there Saturday. They came to share a message about her and the pandemic.

Caption Louis Pabon (center), who lost his wife, Miriam, to COVID-19, attends a National COVID Awareness Day event with his family Saturday morning, August 7, 2021, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

“My mom wasn’t just a number,” said Melinda Jenkins. “People need to know this is real.”

Jenkins described those she met Saturday as family.

Caption Melissa Rice holds a photo of her mother, Miriam Pabon, who died from COVID-19. Rice was among those taking part in a gathering at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atlanta on Saturday morning, August 7, 2021, as part of National COVID Awareness Day. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

So, too, did McDonough resident Erika McKibben, whose father, George, died from COVID-19 near the start of the pandemic.

McKibben, though, told the crowd that “I don’t want any more family members in this group.”

She added: “We can make a difference.”