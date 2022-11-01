Concern for the health of the city continues to surround AMC’s closure

In a statement released Monday night, Grady officials said they are adding personnel and other resources to meet the increased demand. “Grady remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of the community we are privileged to serve.”

Community activists expressed concern about the barriers to health care faced by members of underserved communities following the closure of AMC’s downtown and South Fulton locations. Many people do not have access to transportation to get to other Wellstar locations that the health system directed them to.

Angelina Alford, a longtime resident of Old Fourth Ward, feels that the effects of AMC’s closure on the community is not understood enough.

“I don’t drive. I don’t know how to catch the bus. So, it’s hard for me to get to a hospital,” Alford said.

“We need a hospital in our neighborhood. It’s hurting us real bad.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke on what she described as failed leadership form the Gov. Brain Kemp. She says that under four years of Kemp in office, Georgia has lost six hospitals and refused billions that would have come if Georgia expanded Medicaid.

“It should trouble the soul of every Georgian that we have a governor who refuses to accept the source of revenue that could save the lives of our people,” Abrams said.

Kemp has denied that there was anything he could have done to save AMC from closing.

“Stacey Abrams continues to blame Governor Kemp for every problem known to man, facts be damned. Despite Wellstar saying the AMC closure had nothing to do with Medicaid expansion,” said a Kemp spokesperson in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give