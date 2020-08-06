Citing COVID-19, Milton postpones Crabapple Fest

The city of Milton and Crabapple Community Association said the Oct. 3 festival will be postponed to next spring, April 24, “assuming progress (is made) related to curbing the novel coronavirus,” according to the organizers’ announcement.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this challenging period while also looking forward to a return to normal," said Reid Casey, Crabapple Community Association president. "Crabapple Fest is so important to our great community – which makes it especially important that this event happens safely for everyone involved."