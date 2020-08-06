X

Citing COVID-19, Milton postpones Crabapple Fest

Upwards of 30,000 people were expected Oct. 3 at Crabapple Fest, Milton’s annual autumn arts and antique festival. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival's organizers announced they were postponing the event to next April. CITY OF MILTON
Upwards of 30,000 people were expected Oct. 3 at Crabapple Fest, Milton’s annual autumn arts and antique festival. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival's organizers announced they were postponing the event to next April. CITY OF MILTON

Coronavirus | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Organizers of Crabapple Fest, an art and antiques street festival that draws tens of thousands of visitors to Milton every autumn, announced Thursday they were calling off the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Milton and Crabapple Community Association said the Oct. 3 festival will be postponed to next spring, April 24, “assuming progress (is made) related to curbing the novel coronavirus,” according to the organizers’ announcement.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this challenging period while also looking forward to a return to normal," said Reid Casey, Crabapple Community Association president. "Crabapple Fest is so important to our great community – which makes it especially important that this event happens safely for everyone involved."

Vendors accepted to participate in the festival can transfer their registration fees to the spring event or request a refund by contacting Milton Special Events Coordinator Anita Jupin, 470-415-0424, or anita.jupin@cityofmiltonga.us

Information: https://bit.ly/33ztbm8

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.