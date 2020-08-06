Citing COVID-19, Milton postpones Crabapple Fest

Organizers of Crabapple Fest, an art and antiques street festival that draws tens of thousands of visitors to Milton every autumn, announced Thursday they were calling off the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Milton and Crabapple Community Association said the Oct. 3 festival will be postponed to next spring, April 24, “assuming progress (is made) related to curbing the novel coronavirus,” according to the organizers’ announcement.
"We appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this challenging period while also looking forward to a return to normal," said Reid Casey, Crabapple Community Association president. "Crabapple Fest is so important to our great community – which makes it especially important that this event happens safely for everyone involved."
Vendors accepted to participate in the festival can transfer their registration fees to the spring event or request a refund by contacting Milton Special Events Coordinator Anita Jupin, 470-415-0424, or anita.jupin@cityofmiltonga.us
Information: https://bit.ly/33ztbm8