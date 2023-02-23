Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on pediatric rural health

The partnership will seek to improve the readiness of rural hospitals to treat pediatric patients, provide training and resources to rural pediatricians and increase pediatric mental and behavioral health services in rural communities. As part of the partnership, 10 full-tuition scholarships will be awarded in 2023 to Mercer medical students specializing in pediatrics who agree to commit to serving in rural Georgia for four years after completing their residencies.

“I believe this is a transformational opportunity for the State of Georgia and rural children,” said Mercer University School of Medicine Dean Dr. Jean Sumner in a press release. " It also aligns perfectly with MUSM’s mission to meet the primary care and health needs of rural medically underserved areas of Georgia, to which we are committed.”