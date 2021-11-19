Booster shots already being delivered in Georgia

Over the past seven days, Georgia has been reporting an average of 1,065 new cases each day, according to DPH. More new cases are showing up in ages 30 to 59 than in the older population. The state reports ages 60 and older account for an average of 117 new cases each day, while ages 30 to 59 have been posting an average of 324 new cases each day.

Seniors continue to be the most vulnerable to serious illness caused by the virus, and with the vaccine showing waning efficacy five to six months after vaccination, boosters for that age group were among the first authorized by health officials.

The CDC reports that around the U.S., 37% of all fully vaccinated people 65 and over have received a booster, while in Georgia a third of those 65 and up already vaccinated have now received boosters.

The CDC also reported the number of boosters administered to Georgians over age 18 this week was down 35% from the previous week.

But Friday’s booster approval for all adults could lead to a rise in demand for booster shots.

For information about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and to schedule an appointment visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or vaccinefinder.org.