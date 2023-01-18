Arthur M. Blank Foundation donates over $5 million for mental health

Of the five grants given to Georgia based organizations, $500,000 will go The Carter Center to support their mental health program,$250,000 will be go to Kate’s Club to support children who have lost significant figures in their lives, $225,000 will go to CHRIS 180 to provide behavioral health services in Atlanta’s Westside, $100,000 will go to Inner Explorer to launch a meditation program in Atlanta public schools and $200,000 will go to Resilient Georgia to create a behavioral health network for children in Georgia.

“There’s no one specific approach to well-being that works for everyone,” said Beth Brown, managing director of Mental Health & Well-Being at the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. “These grants will allow us to explore a multitude of approaches with our nonprofit partners, whose work is characterized by a special blend of compassion, innovation and impact.”

