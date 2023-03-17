AmeriCorps grants over $500,000 to three Atlanta-based organizations

According to AmeriCorps Chief Executive Officer Michael Smith, in 2022, Georgia had 2,400 AmeriCorps members and volunteers serving at nearly 500 sites across the state. Smith says the financial support given will help to support 28 full-time AmeriCorps VISTA members and five summer associates between the three organizations.

“These national service members will serve as volunteer leaders. They will build capacity for these three organizations and they will drive more equitable access to crucial community resources,” Smith said. " Most importantly, they will bring hope and healing and possibility and opportunity for the folks, children and families across this great city.”

U.S. Rep Nikema Williams (GA-05) joined AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith in presenting the grants. Each of the recipients are within her congressional district.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give