AmeriCorps grants over $500,000 to three Atlanta-based organizations

With AmeriCorps Week coming to a close, the federal agency for volunteering and service awarded $500,000 in grants to three Atlanta-based community nonprofits.
The gifts will be used to expand the reach of the organizations, building upon the existing services provided to deepen their impact. Each organization employs AmeriCorps VISTA members, who dedicate one year of full-time service to help alleviate poverty in the community they serve.
The funding recipients are Covenant Community, Inc., The Center for Black Women’s Wellness and the Georgia State University Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence.
Covenant Community, Inc. provides services for men battling with substance abuse, the Center for Black Women’s Wellness focuses on the health and wellness of underserved Black women and their families and the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence serves underserved children and families that receive their education in the public school system.
“AmeriCorps really is about bringing in individuals to help build capacity of nonprofits,” said Jemea Dorsey, chief executive officer of the Center for Black Women’s Wellness. “It’s because of the work with the AmeriCorps program that we have been able to have more investments in terms of more volunteers, more donors and more resources for our patients who need it the most.”
According to AmeriCorps Chief Executive Officer Michael Smith, in 2022, Georgia had 2,400 AmeriCorps members and volunteers serving at nearly 500 sites across the state. Smith says the financial support given will help to support 28 full-time AmeriCorps VISTA members and five summer associates between the three organizations.
“These national service members will serve as volunteer leaders. They will build capacity for these three organizations and they will drive more equitable access to crucial community resources,” Smith said. " Most importantly, they will bring hope and healing and possibility and opportunity for the folks, children and families across this great city.”
U.S. Rep Nikema Williams (GA-05) joined AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith in presenting the grants. Each of the recipients are within her congressional district.
