Alpharetta cancels Wire & Wood Music Festival

“The city of Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services team had been hopeful that the event could proceed in some capacity; however, it is just not possible this year, due to COVID-19,” according to the Wire & Wood website.

The eighth annual edition of the music festival had been scheduled for Oct. 9-10 for multiple stages around downtown Alpharetta and on a new indoor stage in City Hall. The event offers local and regional musical talent performing, and talking about, their original works.