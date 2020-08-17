X

Alpharetta cancels Wire & Wood Music Festival

The 2020 edition of the Wire & Wood Music Festival, set for Oct. 9-10 in Alpharetta, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 edition of the Wire & Wood Music Festival, set for Oct. 9-10 in Alpharetta, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Coronavirus | 23 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Wire & Wood Music Festival, a two-day autumn tradition in Alpharetta, has become yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The city of Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services team had been hopeful that the event could proceed in some capacity; however, it is just not possible this year, due to COVID-19,” according to the Wire & Wood website.

The eighth annual edition of the music festival had been scheduled for Oct. 9-10 for multiple stages around downtown Alpharetta and on a new indoor stage in City Hall. The event offers local and regional musical talent performing, and talking about, their original works.

“We are going to set aside the 2020 event, and we look forward to bringing you great, original music from local, regional and national singer/songwriters at Wire & Wood 2021,” set for Oct. 8-9, 2021, the city said. Information: https://wireandwoodalpharetta.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.