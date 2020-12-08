AJC COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Dosages may initially be in short supply

The news conference came shortly before the state released an updated vaccine distribution plan.

Kemp willing to take vaccine

Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday he’s willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine early if it would encourage others to do so.

Kemp told reporters he does not want to skip ahead of groups state officials wanted to see vaccinated first, such as health care workers and long-term care residents. Polls show many Americans are hesitant about being vaccinated.

“If it helps give confidence to our most vulnerable and frontline health care workers for me to take the vaccine early, I would definitely be willing to do that,” he said.

The governor said it will likely be months before a vaccine is available to most Georgians.

UPS ready to deliver vaccine dosages

UPS said it has Pfizer vaccines in storage in freezer farms at its Louisville air hub and is prepared to deliver them to hospitals and pharmacies once they are approved, along with supplemental dry ice shipments.

The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant has its deep freezers temperature-controlled to Pfizer’s specifications, said UPS chief sales officer Kate Gutmann.

”We’re starting already in the supply within those warehouses,” Gutmann said. “The supply will increase as the months progress.”

Multiple airlines and carriers are handling mass shipments of vaccines from Europe to the United States. Gutmann said UPS, which is the world’s largest package delivery company, will handle half of the small package shipments of Pfizer vaccines to sites in the United States, and all of the kits and dry ice to go with the Pfizer vaccines.

The company plans to send an additional package of dry ice a day after each vaccine shipment, regardless of who shipped the vaccines, for pharmacies or other dosing sites that don’t have freezers capable of the ultra-cold temperatures required for the Pfizer vaccines.”