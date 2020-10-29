UGA cancels spring break

The cancellation was announced in a campus message Thursday. UGA is adding three “instructional break” days, with one break day per month in February, March and April. Another change to the spring semester calendar includes pushing the start date back two days from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, but the week of final exams will remain as May 5-11.

UGA joins other University System of Georgia schools in canceling the break. Georgia Tech already announced the cancellation of its weeklong spring break, and added two break days in March. The first day of the spring semester at Tech is Jan. 14, and final exam week will be held April 29-May 6. At Emory University, spring break’s cancellation was announced in an Oct. 15 message from the university’s president. The start of Emory’s spring semester will be Jan. 25, and final exams will be held from May 4-14.