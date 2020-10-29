UGA cancels spring break

The University of Georgia is the latest Georgia college to cancel spring break for 2021 as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The cancellation was announced in a campus message Thursday. UGA is adding three “instructional break” days, with one break day per month in February, March and April. Another change to the spring semester calendar includes pushing the start date back two days from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, but the week of final exams will remain as May 5-11.
UGA joins other University System of Georgia schools in canceling the break. Georgia Tech already announced the cancellation of its weeklong spring break, and added two break days in March. The first day of the spring semester at Tech is Jan. 14, and final exam week will be held April 29-May 6. At Emory University, spring break’s cancellation was announced in an Oct. 15 message from the university’s president. The start of Emory’s spring semester will be Jan. 25, and final exams will be held from May 4-14.
Across the country, universities are cancelling spring break to slow the spread of COVID-19. Unlike the multiple breaks in fall semester, spring break is typically the lengthiest break in the spring semester for college students, faculty and staff.