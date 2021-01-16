School employees get vaccinated at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Many Fulton County Schools’ staff members age 65 and older were having trouble getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but this past week they found help thanks to the joint efforts of district officials and the county.

Superintendent Mike Looney announced that the 2,000 eligible staff members would be offered the vaccine at Saturday’s event. Teachers and staff who come into contact with dozens of families a day through children attending in-person classes were eligible, and their spouses over age 65 were also offered the vaccine.