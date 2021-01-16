School employees get vaccinated at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Hundreds of school employees showed up Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Many Fulton County Schools’ staff members age 65 and older were having trouble getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but this past week they found help thanks to the joint efforts of district officials and the county.
Superintendent Mike Looney announced that the 2,000 eligible staff members would be offered the vaccine at Saturday’s event. Teachers and staff who come into contact with dozens of families a day through children attending in-person classes were eligible, and their spouses over age 65 were also offered the vaccine.
Atlanta Public Schools employees also had planned a similar vaccination effort on the same day at the stadium.
APS officials said 280 employees were slated to get the vaccine Saturday at the special clinic for district workers. The APS vaccinations were limited to APS nurses, police officers and employees age 65 and older who signed up for a slot in advance.
Like Fulton’s event, it was organized by the Fulton County Board of Health. All Georgia residents age 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine as part of the state’s current phase of vaccine administration. But Saturday’s events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium were a way for school employees to receive it without having to jostle for in-demand spots alongside the larger public.
APS plans to resume in-person classes starting Jan. 25 for about 13,000 students who opted to return. Some teachers and parents have urged APS to refrain from reopening school buildings until all employees have been vaccinated, and a protest was held by teachers and parents at the school district headquarters Saturday.
Fulton district officials on Jan. 8 announced they would stop in-person instruction until Jan. 19 due to a surge in cases.