Most Cherokee County students return to school on ‘First Day’

Parents walk their children to the entrance of Woodstock Elementary School on the first day of school on August 3, 2020. The Cherokee County School District reported 77% of its 42,000 students were physically back in their classrooms. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Coronavirus Schools & Business Updates | 12 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

More than three-quarters of Cherokee County’s 42,000 public school students physically returned to classes on the first day of the new school year Monday, and only 23% took advantage of the district’s Digital Learning option to stay home in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

So reports the Cherokee County School District’s “First Day Facts.” The downloadable document, containing useful information to launch the 2020-21 academic year, notes face masks are required for staff and “strongly recommended and encouraged” for students, with two washable/reusable masks to be provided to each staff member and student.

It also says many activities have been suspended for the first nine weeks of school due to the coronavirus.

“At the midterm (Oct. 9), we will revisit protocols and make determinations on issues like visitors, assemblies, extra-curricular activities for elementary and middle (schools), etc.,” First Day Facts says. “That will also be the end of the first commitment period for elementary Digital Learning.”

Information: https://bit.ly/33sYEq5

