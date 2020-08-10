Cherokee County schools post COVID-19 data

The Cherokee County School District has created a website where, every Friday, it will post the numbers of staff members and students who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and their respective schools.
Data for the first week of school ending Friday, Aug. 7, for example, show 10 staff members and seven students testing positive (some staff became ill before having student contact Aug. 3). To view the report: https://bit.ly/ccsdc19casereport
Parents and employees will be notified of a positive COVID-19 case at their school, and if a precautionary quarantine is warranted, officials said.
"We have students and staff reporting presumptive, pending and positive COVID-19 tests every day, and this will continue as we operate schools during a pandemic," Superintendent Brian V. Hightower said in a message to the district.
“We are working with the Department of Public Health to confirm, contact trace, quarantine and then notify the school community. We’re taking extra steps for transparency, including not only updating weekly current case totals, but also posting school notification letters and details about each case, while still respecting privacy.”