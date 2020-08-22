17 more students test positive for COVID in Ga. Tech Greek house

In Georgia Tech’s latest update on COVID-19 health alerts Saturday, 33 positive tests were reported with 17 of those living at a Greek fraternal organization house.
That news came after several students in the same residence reported positive tests Friday.
“In addition to the cluster of Greek housing residents who live in the same Greek residence near campus reported via a campus communication yesterday, 17 more members of the organization tested positive today,” according to Saturday’s statement.
“All residents of the house have been tested and Georgia Tech is turning the house into an isolation location; residents who have not tested positive will relocate elsewhere to quarantine until they can return safely to normal activities; all affected individuals are being notified as consistent with Georgia Department of Public Health; if you have had recent contact with any residents of Greek housing, please get tested at one of the free Georgia Tech testing sites.”
The report doesn’t specify whether the Greek residence is a fraternity or sorority.
The campus has now reported 251 positive cases among students and staff since the pandemic started several months ago.
Classes for this fall began Monday. A mix of in-person and online classes is being offered as the school year gets underway during the pandemic.