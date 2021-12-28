Coronavirus Lingers in Organs for Months, New Study Suggests.The study was conducted by researchers with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).It was released online on Dec. 25.The study suggests that COVID-19 can spread from the respiratory tract...... to other organs in the body, including both the brain and heart.[The coronavirus can] disseminate early during infection and infect cells throughout the entire body, Study Authors, via 'The Hill'.Once it has spread, data shows that it can remain in the body for several months.According to researchers, .the study is the "most comprehensive analysis to date" of the ways in which the virus affects the host after infection.Our data support an early viremic phase, which seeds the virus throughout the body following pulmonary infection, Study Authors, via 'The Hill'.In other words, the virus can spread throughout the body in the early stages of infection, even in those who remain asymptomatic."Long COVID" continues to remain largely a mystery to health professionals.Researchers believe the condition can last for years.Also unknown are the long-term effects the virus may have for those who are vaccinated but experience a breakthrough infection.In order to conduct the study, .researchers had access to the bodies of some who died during the onset of the original strain of the virus prior to the creation of the vaccines