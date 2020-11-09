Cops: Tesla driver hit 77 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal Cobb bus shelter crash

Demarco Montress Hill, 37, of Austell, was charged late last week with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the September crash, his arrest warrant states.

According to investigators, Hill operated a 2020 Tesla Model 3 northbound on South Cobb Drive on Sept. 17 around 5:20 a.m. Data in the Tesla’s recorder showed it was going 77 mph at the time of the crash, the warrant states. The speed limit is 45 mph.