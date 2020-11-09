Cops: Tesla driver hit 77 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal Cobb bus shelter crash

A Cobb County man who drove a Tesla 77 mph in heavy rain and caused a crash that killed a man and destroyed a bus shelter has been charged, according to police.
Demarco Montress Hill, 37, of Austell, was charged late last week with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the September crash, his arrest warrant states.
According to investigators, Hill operated a 2020 Tesla Model 3 northbound on South Cobb Drive on Sept. 17 around 5:20 a.m. Data in the Tesla’s recorder showed it was going 77 mph at the time of the crash, the warrant states. The speed limit is 45 mph.
“The vehicle lost traction on the roadway, causing the stability control to activate; the vehicle began to spin, left the roadway to the east, collided with and destroyed a Cobb Transit Service bus shelter on the sidewalk, as well as a male subject who was inside the bus shelter at that time,” Hill’s arrest warrant states.
After hitting the shelter, the Tesla continued down a grass embankment for about 90 feet before stopping, police said.
Bernard A. Jones, who was inside the bus shelter, died at the scene of the crash, according to police. Hill was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries, police said after the crash.
Hill was not in custody Monday afternoon, according to Cobb jail records. His bond is expected to be denied after he is arrested, his warrant states.