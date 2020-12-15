Cops: Stockbridge man accused in Atlanta shooting also killed man on Miami bus

Police said when they responded to a call of a person shot aboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus on Oct. 21 around 7 p.m., they found 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett dead on the scene. Video surveillance inside the bus revealed Horton arguing with Bennett, according to a news release from the Miami Police Department.

Police said the video, obtained by Miami’s WPLG 10, shows that Horton fatally shot Bennett, who was trying to exit the bus. Miami police obtained an arrest warrant for Horton, charging him with second-degree murder.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Miami Police Department to inquire about their plans to extradite Horton to Florida.

He is also wanted by Union City police. That department said Horton was a “subject of interest” in the fatal shooting of a man a few days before Thanksgiving in 2018.

According to Union City police, 30-year-old Christopher Kindle was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the Shannon Lake Apartments on Buffington Road on Nov. 25, 2018. A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News at the time that her mother heard two rounds of gunshots before a car drove away from the complex. Seven months later, police announced that Horton was wanted for questioning in the murder of the young father.

The AJC has also reached out to Union City police for further information regarding Horton’s involvement in that incident.

