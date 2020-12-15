Cops: Stockbridge man accused in Atlanta shooting also killed man on Miami bus

A Stockbridge man who was arrested and accused of being involved in a shooting in Atlanta is also wanted by authorities for his alleged connection to a murder in Miami, according to police.
Malik Osiris Horton was booked into the Fulton County jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal trespass and damage to property, online jail records show.
The 21-year-old was arrested by Atlanta police inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Water View Drive in Stockbridge on Nov. 13 in connection to a shooting that occurred Sept. 19, authorities said. A victim told police between four and five men got out of a blue Nissan that had pulled up in front of her apartment in the 3500 block of North Camp Creek Parkway in southwest Atlanta. When the victim went inside, she told officers bullets went flying through her windows and door and into her kitchen.
Although no one was injured, multiple cars were hit and one of the bullets went through the victim’s home and straight into her neighbors’ residence, striking a television, according to an incident report. Horton was identified as one of the suspects, police said.
A month later, Miami police said Horton killed a man inside a bus.
Police said when they responded to a call of a person shot aboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus on Oct. 21 around 7 p.m., they found 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett dead on the scene. Video surveillance inside the bus revealed Horton arguing with Bennett, according to a news release from the Miami Police Department.
Police said the video, obtained by Miami’s WPLG 10, shows that Horton fatally shot Bennett, who was trying to exit the bus. Miami police obtained an arrest warrant for Horton, charging him with second-degree murder.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Miami Police Department to inquire about their plans to extradite Horton to Florida.
He is also wanted by Union City police. That department said Horton was a “subject of interest” in the fatal shooting of a man a few days before Thanksgiving in 2018.
According to Union City police, 30-year-old Christopher Kindle was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the Shannon Lake Apartments on Buffington Road on Nov. 25, 2018. A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News at the time that her mother heard two rounds of gunshots before a car drove away from the complex. Seven months later, police announced that Horton was wanted for questioning in the murder of the young father.
The AJC has also reached out to Union City police for further information regarding Horton’s involvement in that incident.
