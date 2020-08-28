Cops: Man who called 911 after shooting wife had marijuana growing in his basement

Turner took the deputies inside to check the handgun that was used in the shooting, leading them to check out the rest of the house as a precautionary measure. They found two marijuana grow rooms in the basement, Booth said.

The discovery led the deputies to arrest Turner and notify the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, Booth said. The unit obtained a search warrant and seized nearly 40 marijuana plants, as well as containers of THC oil and psilocybin mushrooms.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office also scrutinized the shooting and determined that Turner intentionally shot his wife during an argument, Booth said. The case remains under investigation.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news: