Cops: Man who called 911 after shooting wife had marijuana growing in his basement

A Hall County man who called 911 to report the accidental shooting of his wife was arrested Wednesday and now faces felony assault and drug charges after responding deputies found a marijuana growing operation in his home.
Steven Noel Turner, 43, of Gainesville, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery with a gun, as well as drug possession with intent to distribute, Hall sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said. Turner was booked Wednesday into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond, online jail records show.
Turner’s 42-year-old wife, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach that was not considered life-threatening, Booth said. A statement from the sheriff’s office said she was in stable condition as of Thursday.
The incident began with a 911 call placed by Turner himself, Booth said. According to the preliminary investigation, Turner called to report that he had accidentally shot his wife. Emergency services arrived first and were preparing Turner’s wife for transport to the hospital when deputies arrived.
Turner took the deputies inside to check the handgun that was used in the shooting, leading them to check out the rest of the house as a precautionary measure. They found two marijuana grow rooms in the basement, Booth said.
The discovery led the deputies to arrest Turner and notify the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, Booth said. The unit obtained a search warrant and seized nearly 40 marijuana plants, as well as containers of THC oil and psilocybin mushrooms.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office also scrutinized the shooting and determined that Turner intentionally shot his wife during an argument, Booth said. The case remains under investigation.
