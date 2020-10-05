Cops: Man fatally stabbed after assault at SW Atlanta gas station

Investigators believe a man fatally stabbed early Monday at a southwest Atlanta gas station first assaulted his killer, police said.
The man was found unresponsive at the Exxon station at the corner of Metropolitan Parkway and Lexington Avenue when officers arrived just before 1 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the male had been assaulting another person in a vehicle and sustained a stab wound during the assault,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a statement. “Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.”
No further details about the deadly incident were provided. It is unknown if the stabbing suspect remained at the scene or if they have been charged.
The stabbing victim’s name is not being released until his family is notified.
