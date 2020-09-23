Cops: Man caught by K-9 officer after ditching stolen truck in Cobb back yard

A Georgia man driving a stolen truck in Marietta on Tuesday morning was able to evade police and ditch the vehicle in someone’s yard before ultimately being tracked and caught by a K-9 officer, according to Marietta police.
Donald Wilson Decarle, 32, of Warner Robins, was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing from police, hit-and-run, and two felony gun counts, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. Decarle was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and remains there without bond, online jail records show.
The incident began just before 10:30 a.m. when officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle driving into Marietta, McPhilamy said. Police attempted to stop the truck in a Wendy’s parking lot at 55 Powder Springs Street, but the truck fled. Driving erratically and aggressively, the driver was able to evade police and a Georgia State Patrol trooper in the area of Allgood and Scufflegrit roads, McPhilamy said.
While officers searched for the vehicle, a nearby resident was notified of activity by his doorbell camera, McPhilamy said. The homeowner was able to see the stolen truck driving through their yard on the security video and called 911. Because their home was just outside of Marietta’s city limits, Cobb County police were dispatched and recovered the truck.
Credit: Marietta Police Department
As Cobb police responded to that 911 call, Marietta police was dispatched to another 911 call nearby about a suspicious person throwing clothing and another object into the bushes outside of a business, McPhilamy said. At that location, officers found the suspect’s jacket and a loaded handgun, McPhilamy said. Additional 911 calls came in from nearby businesses, each reporting a suspicious person running in and around the industrial area.
Marietta police K-9 Officer Apex was on the scene and was able to track down Decarle, McPhilamy said. Decarle was found “wedged above the rear axles of a parked tractor-trailer,” McPhilamy said.
After Decarle’s arrest, Cobb police were able to link the stolen truck to Marietta’s investigation.
