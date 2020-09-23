Cops: Man caught by K-9 officer after ditching stolen truck in Cobb back yard

The incident began just before 10:30 a.m. when officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle driving into Marietta, McPhilamy said. Police attempted to stop the truck in a Wendy’s parking lot at 55 Powder Springs Street, but the truck fled. Driving erratically and aggressively, the driver was able to evade police and a Georgia State Patrol trooper in the area of Allgood and Scufflegrit roads, McPhilamy said.

While officers searched for the vehicle, a nearby resident was notified of activity by his doorbell camera, McPhilamy said. The homeowner was able to see the stolen truck driving through their yard on the security video and called 911. Because their home was just outside of Marietta’s city limits, Cobb County police were dispatched and recovered the truck.