Cops: Hit-and-run suspect drives into lobby at downtown Atlanta hotel

When the officers tried to speak with the man, later identified as Garner, he took off again, Avery said.

“The driver refused to comply and drove away, eventually driving through the entrance and into the lobby of the hotel,” he said.

Garner was arrested on charges of hit-and-run, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, criminal damage to property and obstruction. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail for the second time in a month.

Garner was just released from custody Friday after posting an $8,000 surety bond. He faces charges of theft by receiving stolen property, drug and weapon possession, and driving on a suspended or revoked license stemming from a Jan. 23 arrest in Sandy Springs, jail records show.

Bond has not been determined on his most recent charges.

