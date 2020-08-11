Cops: Duo tied to several Paulding thefts after stealing 2 UTVs, truck

The victim and several of his friends were able to track down both stolen UTVs, along with Arp and Jenkins, to the Southern Trace subdivision, the release said. They then held the suspects until deputies could arrive to arrest them.

Arp and Jenkins were initially charged with felony theft by receiving, but more charges are pending after detectives tied them to several other thefts, the release said. As a result of the ensuing investigation, a pickup truck that was stolen in Paulding County was recovered in Haralson County.

“As a result of these individuals being arrested, detectives were also able to solve multiple theft cases in both Paulding and Haralson Counties that Arp and Jenkins were responsible for,” the release said.

No details were provided about those other theft cases.

Anyone with information on the suspects or thefts in Paulding County is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3015.

