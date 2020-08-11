Cops: Duo tied to several Paulding thefts after stealing 2 UTVs, truck

A man and woman were arrested last week after being tied to several thefts in Paulding County, including two stolen utility terrain vehicles and a stolen truck.
Joshua Clay Arp, 30, and Nina Larie Jenkins, 35, were arrested Aug. 3 after the UTV theft victims tracked them down and held them for authorities, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. After the duo’s arrest, authorities tied them to several other crimes.
About 1:20 a.m. Aug. 3, deputies learned that a 2019 Polaris Ranger UTV, which is worth more than $40,000, was stolen from a Pleasant Grove Road home, the release said. A second UTV, a Polaris side-by-side, was also reported missing from the same address later that morning.
Surveillance video showed a Chevrolet pickup truck dropping someone off overnight at the location, and one of the UTVs was seen being driven away minutes later, the release said. The surveillance video has not been made public.
Later that day, one of the victims was contacted by friends, who said they spotted the Polaris Ranger on a nearby road, the release said. One of the victim’s friends also said the side-by-side was spotted in neighboring Haralson County.
The victim and several of his friends were able to track down both stolen UTVs, along with Arp and Jenkins, to the Southern Trace subdivision, the release said. They then held the suspects until deputies could arrive to arrest them.
Arp and Jenkins were initially charged with felony theft by receiving, but more charges are pending after detectives tied them to several other thefts, the release said. As a result of the ensuing investigation, a pickup truck that was stolen in Paulding County was recovered in Haralson County.
“As a result of these individuals being arrested, detectives were also able to solve multiple theft cases in both Paulding and Haralson Counties that Arp and Jenkins were responsible for,” the release said.
No details were provided about those other theft cases.
Anyone with information on the suspects or thefts in Paulding County is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3015.
In other news: