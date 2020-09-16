Cops: Coweta man found in 12-year-old girl’s closet, admits having sex with her

A 20-year-old Coweta County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with several sex crimes after he was caught hiding in the closet of a 12-year-old girl, according to officials.
Mateo Kevonta Roy’al Lewis, 20, of Newnan, faces charges of aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and possession of child pornography, Newnan police spokeswoman Ashley Copeland confirmed. Lewis was booked into the Coweta County Jail, where he remains without bond.
According to Newnan police Detective Joey Castro, Lewis was caught hiding in the girl’s closet by one of her family members Tuesday. He ran from the home, but the family member called police and officers were able to find Lewis and take him into custody.
When questioned, Lewis told police he knew the girl through her sibling and admitted to having sex with her multiple times, officials said. He was arrested after images and videos were taken from his phone that confirmed his statements to police, officials said.
