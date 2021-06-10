COPS: Burglars brazenly distract Buckhead couple, steal $100K in jewelry

The man says he is working on a neighbor’s trees near the woman’s property line and that he wants to show her “exactly what we’re doing.” The woman responds with, “Ok, I’ll meet you in the back.”

The footage shows the second suspect in an orange shirt circling the home until finding an open door. It also shows the suspects’ SUV parked in the driveway, a white Chevrolet Suburban with a temporary dealer tag.

As the woman talked with the first suspect in the backyard, the second suspect encountered her husband in the foyer, according to the incident report. The second suspect told the man that his wife wanted him outside, and he left the house to meet her in the backyard.

After the suspects left the scene, the woman went to the bathroom and noticed two pairs of earrings missing from her vanity, which prompted her to further look for a black nylon bag where she kept her valuable jewelry. She called the police when she found it missing.

The APD placed the value of all stolen property at more than $100,000. The report shows more than 30 items were taken from the home.

In a video posted by the APD, Chafee said investigators are looking into the possibility of other Atlanta burglaries involving the crew. He noted that anyone who encounters a similar situation should request a business card to check if the business is legitimate or call the police.

Chafee asked that anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar incident or has information about the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

