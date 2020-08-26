Cops believe employee fired shots inside SE Atlanta bar, injuring 2

The man and woman drove themselves to a hospital after they were caught in the crossfire at Ghost Bar on Edgewood Avenue, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.

Police said a fight broke out inside the bar about 11 p.m. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. Investigators said the gunman might have been an employee of the bar, according to Avery.