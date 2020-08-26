Cops believe employee fired shots inside SE Atlanta bar, injuring 2

Two people were injured Tuesday night when someone believed to be an employee pulled out a gun and started shooting in a southeast Atlanta bar.
The man and woman drove themselves to a hospital after they were caught in the crossfire at Ghost Bar on Edgewood Avenue, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.
Police said a fight broke out inside the bar about 11 p.m. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. Investigators said the gunman might have been an employee of the bar, according to Avery.
Both victims were treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and are stable. An investigation is ongoing.