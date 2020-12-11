X

Cops arrest man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside

A suspect accused of stealing a car from a Gwinnett County gas station over the summer with a woman and her baby inside was captured Tuesday, police said. The 42-year-old Atlanta man is charged with two counts of kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and violating his probation.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man accused of attacking a mother outside a Gwinnett County gas station and stealing her car with her and her baby inside has been captured after months on the run.

Quinton Rogers, 42, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. marshals and Gwinnett County deputies, police announced Friday.

The harrowing carjacking occurred over the summer, prompting the woman to jump from the moving vehicle with her child, investigators said previously.

Rogers was identified as the suspect in October and faces four charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and a probation violation, online jail records show.

“Rogers was identified by analyzing physical evidence obtained by detectives,” Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said in a news release. “The investigation has shown that this was a random attack and there was no prior relationship between Rogers and the victim.”

The mother, who was not identified by police, suffered minor injuries after escaping the moving car. Her baby was not injured, though its car seat was damaged.

The Aug. 18 carjacking was captured on security cameras at an Exxon gas station on Boggs Road in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett police said. Authorities said the mother stopped to eat dinner and was standing at the back of her car in the parking lot when Rogers approached her from behind.

The woman was visibly startled in the surveillance footage, Flynn said previously.

Rogers reached for what the woman thought was a gun and attacked her, she told investigators. After punching the mother in the face multiple times, Rogers told her to get in the back seat with the baby before driving away with two of the car’s doors still open, authorities said.

As he was driving, Rogers demanded money from the woman and threatened to kill her, police said. Afraid for her life, she grabbed the car seat and leapt from the moving vehicle. The car was found abandoned the next day in Duluth, according to police.

Rogers has been arrested at least nine other times in Gwinnett, records show. His previous charges include probation violation, drug possession, aggravated assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Rogers, who has a northwest Atlanta address, remained held without bond Friday afternoon.

