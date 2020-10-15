Police ID man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside

The man reached for what the woman thought was a gun and attacked her, she told investigators. After punching the mother in the face multiple times, Rogers told her to get in the back seat with the baby before driving away with two of the car’s doors still open, authorities said.

As he was driving, Rogers demanded money from the woman and threatened to kill her, police said. Afraid for her life, she grabbed the car seat and leapt from the moving vehicle. The woman and the suspect did not know each other, and police believe she was randomly targeted.

The car was found abandoned the next day in Duluth, according to police.

Anyone with information on Rogers' whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com.

