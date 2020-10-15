Police ID man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside

Gwinnett County police have identified a man accused of kidnapping a mother and her baby during a carjacking over the summer, prompting the woman to jump from the moving car with her child.
Investigators on Thursday said they’re searching for 42-year-old Quinton Rogers. He is wanted on two counts of kidnapping and hijacking a motor vehicle, police said.
The mother, who was not identified by police, suffered minor injuries after jumping from the car, AJC.com previously reported. Her baby was not injured, though its car seat was damaged.
The carjacking occurred Aug. 18 and was captured on security cameras at an Exxon gas station on Boggs Road in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett police said. Authorities said the mother stopped to eat dinner and was standing at the back of her car in the parking lot when Rogers walked by and approached her from behind. The woman was visibly startled in the surveillance footage, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said previously.
The man reached for what the woman thought was a gun and attacked her, she told investigators. After punching the mother in the face multiple times, Rogers told her to get in the back seat with the baby before driving away with two of the car’s doors still open, authorities said.
As he was driving, Rogers demanded money from the woman and threatened to kill her, police said. Afraid for her life, she grabbed the car seat and leapt from the moving vehicle. The woman and the suspect did not know each other, and police believe she was randomly targeted.
The car was found abandoned the next day in Duluth, according to police.
Anyone with information on Rogers' whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
