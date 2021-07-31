Cops arrest Decatur carjacking suspect accused of taking 2 cars in 2 days

“One of the suspects pointed a gray handgun at the victim and demanded her keys. The victim complied and the males left the area driving both the Jeep and (Toyota),” Decatur police said previously.

Surveillance footage released by the department appeared to show the suspects’ Toyota fleeing the neighborhood followed by the stolen SUV. The Jeep, which was later abandoned, was found the following morning in unincorporated DeKalb.

The second armed carjacking occurred about 1:15 p.m. on July 23 when a man was hit in the face outside his home along Kirk Crossing Drive, according to police. The victim told officers he was removing items from his house when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

“The suspects demanded the victim’s car keys,” police said last week. “The suspect with the handgun then struck the victim in the face and took his keys.”

The two men got into the man’s silver 2015 Audi sedan but initially struggled to start the car, authorities said. They’re also accused of taking his cellphone. A third suspect eventually walked into the man’s driveway and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, instructing him “not to look at the suspects,” police said.

The first two men drove off in the Audi while the third suspect left in a black sedan that had been parked in the street, according to police, who noted similarities to the carjacking that occurred a day earlier.

Police have not said how they linked Fuller to the carjackings or if they’ve identified the remaining two suspects.

“These cases are still being actively investigated,” Decatur police spokesman Sgt. John Bender said, adding there was no additional information to release.

Fuller remained held at the DeKalb County Jail on Saturday afternoon without bond.