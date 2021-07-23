Decatur police investigating 2 armed carjackings in as many days

Surveillance footage released by the department appeared to show the suspects’ Toyota fleeing the neighborhood followed by the stolen SUV. The Jeep, which was later abandoned, was recovered Friday morning by DeKalb County police.

The second armed carjacking occurred about 1:15 p.m. Friday after a man was hit in the face outside his home along Kirk Crossing Drive, according to police.

The victim told officers he was removing items from his house when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

“The suspects demanded the victim’s car keys,” police said in the release. “The suspect with the handgun then struck the victim in the face and took his keys.”

The suspects got into the man’s silver 2015 Audi sedan but initially struggled to start the car, authorities said. They’re also accused of taking the man’s cellphone. A third suspect eventually walked into the man’s driveway and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, instructing him “not to look at the suspects,” police said.

The first two men eventually drove off in the Audi while the third suspect left in a black sedan that had been parked in the street, according to police, who noted similarities to Thursday’s carjacking.

“Investigators do believe this armed robbery is related to the carjacking that occurred on Mimosa Place the evening of June 22,” investigators said Friday afternoon.

The stolen Audi has not been recovered, but police said it has a Georgia license plate with the tag number CGH2440. Both carjackings remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Tiffany Edwards at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or 678-553-6621.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

