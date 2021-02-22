Cops: Argument over gambling leads to deadly shooting in Clayton

Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, officers and deputies were called to Dundee Court in Jonesboro on a report of a man being shot, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. A man, whose name was not released, was already dead from gunshot wounds.

“Witnesses told law enforcement that the shooting resulted over an argument over gambling and identified the shooter as Kevin Green who had already fled the scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.