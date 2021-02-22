Cops: Argument over gambling leads to deadly shooting in Clayton

Investigators in Clayton County believe an argument over gambling prompted a shooting that killed one man and led to a murder charge for another, authorities said.
Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, officers and deputies were called to Dundee Court in Jonesboro on a report of a man being shot, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. A man, whose name was not released, was already dead from gunshot wounds.
“Witnesses told law enforcement that the shooting resulted over an argument over gambling and identified the shooter as Kevin Green who had already fled the scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.
As deputies arrived at Green’s home less than a mile away, he was attempting pull out of his driveway and leave, according to the post.
Green, 33, was arrested without incident and charged with malice murder. He was being held without bond late Monday, jail records show.