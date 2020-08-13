Cops: 2 metro Atlanta men face 73 charges after spree of vehicle break-ins

Two suspects were recently arrested in Hall County after being accused of a string of vehicle break-ins.
Quaves Jermaine Sterling, 22, of Union City, was arrested in June, while Lamark Devontae Manigault, 21, of Atlanta, was booked into the county’s jail last Thursday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The duo faces a combined 73 charges in Hall County, according to jail records.
The string of break-ins took place overnight June 16 in the Reunion residential development off Thompson Mill Road, the release said. Sterling was arrested the following morning by deputies, with assistance from Braselton and Flowery Branch police officers.
On the same morning, Manigault was able to avoid capture during a high-speed police chase, the release said. He didn’t get away for long though, because he was arrested by Atlanta police July 2.
According to Fulton County jail records, he was booked on counts of fleeing police, interfering with government property and theft by receiving. He was denied bond because of his holds in Hall County and was extradited last Thursday.
Manigault faces 15 counts of entering auto, while Sterling was charged with 14 counts of entering auto, records show. In addition, Manigault was charged with four counts of financial transaction card theft, while Sterling faces 16 counts of the same crime.
Sterling also faces counts of criminal conspiracy and criminal damage to property. The sheriff’s office added that both men were charged with a count of burglary in connection with an attempted home invasion in the residential development.
Sterling is accused of being armed with a handgun during the crime spree, leading to an additional 19 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Deputies found the firearm, which had been stolen in south Atlanta, in the subdivision, the release said.
The duo remain in the Hall County jail without bond, records show. The sheriff’s office does not anticipate any additional arrests in this case.
