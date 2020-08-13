Cops: 2 metro Atlanta men face 73 charges after spree of vehicle break-ins

Manigault faces 15 counts of entering auto, while Sterling was charged with 14 counts of entering auto, records show. In addition, Manigault was charged with four counts of financial transaction card theft, while Sterling faces 16 counts of the same crime.

Sterling also faces counts of criminal conspiracy and criminal damage to property. The sheriff’s office added that both men were charged with a count of burglary in connection with an attempted home invasion in the residential development.

Sterling is accused of being armed with a handgun during the crime spree, leading to an additional 19 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Deputies found the firearm, which had been stolen in south Atlanta, in the subdivision, the release said.

The duo remain in the Hall County jail without bond, records show. The sheriff’s office does not anticipate any additional arrests in this case.

