Cops: 2 boys shot outside SE Atlanta Waffle House

Two boys were shot Monday evening when a man spotted them trying to break into his car outside a southeast Atlanta Waffle House, authorities said.
Officers were called to the intersection of Flat Shoals and Fayetteville roads about 10:30 p.m. to tend to the injured boys, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Each had a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to investigators, the boys were trying to break into a car at the Waffle House on Memorial Drive when the owner noticed and came outside.
The owner, who was not identified, pulled out a gun and began shooting toward his vehicle, Avery said. The boys ran away and were found a short time later with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital and are stable.
The man who fired the shots was detained for questioning at the scene, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.