Cops: 2 boys shot outside SE Atlanta Waffle House

Investigators said the boys were trying to break into a car, but the vehicle's owner saw what was happening.
News | 9 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionShaddi Abusaid - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two boys were shot Monday evening when a man spotted them trying to break into his car outside a southeast Atlanta Waffle House, authorities said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Flat Shoals and Fayetteville roads about 10:30 p.m. to tend to the injured boys, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Each had a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to investigators, the boys were trying to break into a car at the Waffle House on Memorial Drive when the owner noticed and came outside.

The owner, who was not identified, pulled out a gun and began shooting toward his vehicle, Avery said. The boys ran away and were found a short time later with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital and are stable.

The man who fired the shots was detained for questioning at the scene, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

