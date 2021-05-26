Cops: 2 arrested in I-85 shooting that critically injured Lyft passenger

Nearly a week after a Lyft passenger was critically injured in an interstate shooting, Atlanta police said two suspects in the incident are behind bars.
Paris Carter, 22, and Raylene McDaniels, 24, were arrested by U.S. marshals in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, police said in a statement. They are both charged with attempted murder in the shooting, which happened on I-85 North near Cleveland Avenue last Thursday, police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said.
A Lyft driver told police he had picked up three passengers and was driving them to their destination about 7 p.m. Two of the passengers, later identified as Carter and McDaniels, climbed into the back seat, while the third sat in the front seat.
At some point during the ride, Carter pulled out a gun and shot the front-seat passenger, Chafee said.
When the driver heard the gunshot, he stopped near the Cleveland Avenue exit. Carter and McDaniels then got out of the car and took off running across the highway.
Another driver stopped and took the victim to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to Chafee.
Police did not say how Carter and McDaniels were identified as suspects. In addition to attempted murder, they are each charged with aggravated assault and hijacking a motor vehicle. Carter faces an additional charge of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.