Cops: 2 arrested in I-85 shooting that critically injured Lyft passenger

Paris Carter, 22, and Raylene McDaniels, 24, were arrested by U.S. marshals in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, police said in a statement. They are both charged with attempted murder in the shooting, which happened on I-85 North near Cleveland Avenue last Thursday, police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said.

A Lyft driver told police he had picked up three passengers and was driving them to their destination about 7 p.m. Two of the passengers, later identified as Carter and McDaniels, climbed into the back seat, while the third sat in the front seat.