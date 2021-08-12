Cops: 2 arrested after drugs, stolen guns, $14K seized in Atlanta home

After a monthslong investigation, two men were arrested Tuesday after police were led to a northwest Atlanta home suspected of illegal activity.
Investigators received a tip in June about a home in the 1600 block of Mary George Avenue, Atlanta police wrote in a Facebook post. After looking into the information, authorities were able to determine that drugs were being sold out of the home, police said.
On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and found more than $14,000, two stolen guns and illegal drugs, police said. The handguns are believed to have been stolen more than two years ago, according to police.
Joseph Taylor, 46, and Jeffrey Elkins, 37, were arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
Both were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Taylor was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police confirmed that “Taylor is a career criminal with multiple previous arrests for burglary, theft from auto, theft by taking and narcotics charges.”
“We are pleased with the work our investigators put into this case. Our communities deserve better than to have armed, career criminals selling narcotics next door to their homes. We are hopeful these arrests will help show our commitment to improving the quality of life for everyone in our city,” the Facebook post said.