Cops: 2 arrested after drugs, stolen guns, $14K seized in Atlanta home

Investigators received a tip in June about a home in the 1600 block of Mary George Avenue, Atlanta police wrote in a Facebook post. After looking into the information, authorities were able to determine that drugs were being sold out of the home, police said.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and found more than $14,000, two stolen guns and illegal drugs, police said. The handguns are believed to have been stolen more than two years ago, according to police.