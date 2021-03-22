Cops: 19-year-old accidentally shot Kennesaw State student in car

A 19-year-old faces multiple charges after officials say he accidentally shot a Kennesaw State University student from the back seat of a car on the school’s Marietta campus, court documents show.
Kedar Masi Hall was charged with reckless conduct, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and carrying a gun without a license, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Kennesaw State confirmed that Hall is not affiliated with the school.
The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when Hall got into a car along Stinger Loop, the warrant said. The victim, Caleb Henry, was sitting in the front passenger seat.
As Hall got into the car, he took a handgun out of his pocket and rested it in his lap, the warrant said. The gun fell on the floor shortly after he got in and, as Hall tried to pick it up, a round was fired. The shot hit Henry in the back.
According to the warrant, Hall does not have a weapons carry license.
“KSUPD is handling the case, but as it is currently an open investigation, we have nothing further to share,” KSU spokeswoman Tammy DeMel said.
Henry’s condition was not released.
The AJC has reached out to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for more information about Hall’s arrest.
