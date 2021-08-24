Cop posing as 14-year-old girl online leads to conviction of attempted molester

“This strategy enables officers to detect individuals seeking to exploit children before they are able to harm a real child,” Crossland said in a news release.

Arroyo arranged for Stacey to meet him at Dupree Park on Neese Road in Woodstock at 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, Crossland said. Arroyo arrived at the park and continued to text Stacey while he waited for her to walk through the woods from her parents’ house.

When Woodstock police showed up instead, Arroyo fled and ultimately wrecked his car into the carport of a home in the neighborhood, Crossland said. He was arrested at the scene of the crash.

“Arroyo’s actions demonstrate the dangers that children face online every day. We are fortunate that Stacey was a fictional child, rather than a real 14-year-old,” Deputy Chief District Attorney Katie Gropper said in a statement.

In addition to his 15-year sentence, Arroyo will be required to register as a sex offender and will not be allowed to have contact with minors under the age of 18.

“Many children are safer tonight, thanks to the excellent work of an undercover Woodstock police officer, who identified this sick individual before he was able to hurt an innocent child, and to the Cherokee County jurors, who found this defendant guilty,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said. “This sentence ensures that this defendant will be confined, monitored and unable to hurt a real child.”