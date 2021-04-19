Convicted murderer from Atlanta arrested in Alabama after 3 years on the run

An Atlanta man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend was captured Monday in Birmingham, Alabama, after more than three years on the run, authorities said.
Maurice Nesbitt, 43, failed to appear for the last day of a trial in which he was convicted of murder and several other crimes in October 2017, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was charged with shooting and killing 34-year-old Rashawn Jackson in 2014.
Nesbitt was granted bond during his murder trial and attended the first four days of the proceedings, the AJC reported. When his sentence for life in prison was handed down, however, Nesbitt had already cut off his ankle monitor and fled, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Nesbitt was featured on the nationally broadcast crime show “America’s Most Wanted” on April 12, which included his photo and information about his disappearance. More than a year earlier, his story had also been featured on “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” the Marshals Service said.
Nesbitt was taken into custody without incident by marshals in Alabama early Monday morning, the federal agency announced. The agency’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located him through a tip from the Birmingham Area Crime Stoppers, the news release said.
According to the marshals, Nesbitt first identified himself as “Ricardo.” They questioned him further after noticing his tattoos and he admitted his identity, the news release said.
He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Alabama, where he remains without bond, online jail records show.