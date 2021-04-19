Convicted murderer from Atlanta arrested in Alabama after 3 years on the run

Maurice Nesbitt, 43, failed to appear for the last day of a trial in which he was convicted of murder and several other crimes in October 2017, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was charged with shooting and killing 34-year-old Rashawn Jackson in 2014.

Nesbitt was granted bond during his murder trial and attended the first four days of the proceedings, the AJC reported. When his sentence for life in prison was handed down, however, Nesbitt had already cut off his ankle monitor and fled, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.