U.S. House committee proposes funding Bourdeaux’s plan for dead malls

“Abandoned and struggling malls occupy acres of underutilized land in the heart of our communities,” Bourdeaux said in a news release. “This bill will provide meaningful investment to incentivize private redevelopment of these malls and will help stitch the fabric of our communities back together.”

The Grayfield Redevelopment and Economic Advancement Through Effective Repurposing (GREATER) Revitalization of Shopping Centers Act would create a grant subsidy program to encourage investment in mall redevelopment. The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill released Wednesday includes $60 million for a grant subsidy program for shopping mall redevelopment.