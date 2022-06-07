Gwinnett Place study recommends housing, neighborhood services

The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District has settled on a draft conceptual plan for the mall site that includes a cultural center, a central park, 3,800 units of mixed-rate housing, 100,000 square feet of retail and 50,000 square feet of office space.

The housing units would be built in five residential “villages” with green spaces and courtyards, according to the CID’s draft. The existing mall structure would be demolished but Macy’s, Mega Mart and Beauty Master would remain in their spaces.

Gwinnett County gained control of the mall’s redevelopment last year by purchasing 39 acres of the property for $23 million. Built in 1984, it was once considered the unofficial downtown of Gwinnett County. Scenes from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” set in the 1980s, were filmed in recent years in the now-abandoned food court.

The equity plan, developed with a community advisory board and feedback from nearly 2,000 local residents, includes strategies for the area around the mall and for the entire county. They include zoning tools that incentivize affordable housing and transit connections to the Gwinnett Place site.

Commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose district includes the mall, said he agreed with the strategies but was concerned they could be a barrier for potential developers. He said he would be asking the consultants for more specifics about implementing the recommendations. Some might have to be pursued independently from the mall redevelopment, he said.

“What I don’t want is a plan that sits on the shelf, that sets high expectations and then five or 10 years from now we don’t deliver,” Carden said.

Andrea Batista Schlesinger, a managing partner with HR&A, called the Gwinnett Place project “an unprecedented redevelopment that will define how we even think about the future of malls in the South in this country.”

Gwinnett Place is one of many dilapidated malls across the country undergoing redevelopment efforts. HR&A pointed to Essex Market in New York City as an example of a redevelopment project that successfully prioritized equity.

Nearby, the North DeKalb Mall was recently rezoned for mixed-use development with 1,800 homes.