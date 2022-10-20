Another I-285 lane to close Saturday

The next phase of lane closures will begin Saturday night on I-285 near Ga. 400.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will close one westbound lane on the Perimeter between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road. Spokesperson Natalie Dale said the closure will begin Saturday night.
GDOT closed an eastbound lane in the same area two weeks ago. The closures will allow the agency to replace I-285 bridges over Glenridge Drive, Ga. 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.
The closures are expected to last at least eight months. GDOT has pledged to keep at least three lanes open in each direction during the daytime.
The bridge replacements are part of the larger reconstruction of the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400. The larger project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.
