Another I-285 lane to close Saturday

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close one westbound lane on the Perimeter between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road. Spokesperson Natalie Dale said the closure will begin Saturday night.

GDOT closed an eastbound lane in the same area two weeks ago. The closures will allow the agency to replace I-285 bridges over Glenridge Drive, Ga. 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.