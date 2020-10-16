Traffic down, but not fatalities on Georgia highways

The pandemic has had a big impact on traffic, especially in metro Atlanta. With residents sheltering in place and many schools and businesses shuttered last spring, traffic was down as much as 50 percent on some metro highways.

By June, with the state opening up, traffic was near normal on rural interstates and highways. But it was still down 10 to 20 percent in metro Atlanta.

On Thursday, McMurry told the board that traffic is only now approaching normal levels in metro Atlanta. Regular rush-hour congestion is returning, though it still doesn’t last as long as it did before the pandemic.